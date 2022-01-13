The Chainsmokers Announce Their Return In Hilarious Satire Video: Watch

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers the grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

After a two-year hiatus, The Chainsmokers are gearing up for their fourth album, and they want you to know that they’re sorry about it.

In a satirical video released Thursday (Jan. 13), The Chainsmokers’ label head hires a pair of actors to replace the duo because they’re taking too long to make a new album, a scheme that is believed will work “because who really knows what they look like.”

This video then documents these fake Chainsmokers’ process of trying to make new music, which includes smoking $100 bills, ingesting psychedelic mushrooms, and rollerskating around their mansion while ripping a giant bong before succumbing to the pressures of fame and quitting the project. At the end of the video, the fake Chainsmokers are then replaced with the real thing, with the duo’s Drew Taggart and Alex Pall getting a call from the label telling them that The Chainsmokers are back.

Explore Explore The Chainsmokers See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

This clip comes ahead of the duo’s forthcoming single “High,” which is their first new music since 2019. This track, which is expected to drop any day, will serve as the debut single from the group’s fourth LP. (The song comes on the heels of an unlikely Chainsmokers remix of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which was released earlier this month.)

The duo’s 2017 LP Memories…Do Not Open is currently in its 248th week on Top Dance/Electronic Albums. Their 2016 Collage EP is also in the midst of a 270-week run on this chart, where it’s currently sitting at No. 2. The release date for The Chainsmokers’ new album has not yet been announced.

Watch the announcement video below: