×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘The Bodyguard’ Musical Performance in U.K. Halted After Unruly Fan Singalong

Two fans were ejected from Manchester's Palace Theatre after singing along to "I Will Always Love You."

Melody Thornton
Melody Thornton of "The Bodyguard" performs during The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals at AO Arena on February 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. Kate Green/Getty Images for The National Lottery

A British performance of The Bodyguard musical ended in unrequited love for some audience members who couldn’t refrain from singing along to the anthemic finale.

The show at the Palace Theatre in Manchester screeched to a halt Friday (April 7) when two unruly patrons were ejected for joining the lead in singing “I Will Always Love You,” the soaring, emotional ballad made famous by Whitney Houston.

Related

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Reacts to Candace Owens' Accusation That She's Lying About Being Lesbian

Explore

Explore

Melody Thornton

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

It was not supposed to be a singalong. Ushers carried signs saying, “Please refrain from singing” and announcements were made in advance that patrons would have a chance to join along at the end but not to sing during the show, said Tash Kenyon, an audience member.

During the closing number, somebody shouted, “Does this mean we can start singing now?” Kenyon said. A tone-deaf voice projected from the balcony and competed with the vocals of Melody Thornton, a former member of The Pussycat Dolls.

Laughter then turned to anger and confusion, Karl Bradley told the Manchester Evening News.

“The stage then just went black again and that’s when it really started to kick off on the higher tier, you could really hear screams and audible gasps,” Bradley said. “Everyone starting standing up and looking over. There was chants of ‘out, out, out’ to get them gone.”

When the lights came up, the unwanted backup singers were being hauled out of their seats by theater security and audience members began cheering.

But the music and show were over.

A spokesperson for the theater said the show was canceled because disruptive fans who refused to stay seated had spoiled the performance.

Thornton posted a video on Instagram thanking respectful fans and apologizing for those who weren’t.

Greater Manchester Police said it spoke with the two people who were removed by security and would review evidence before taking any action.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad