Fans Choose The 1975’s ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The British pop-rock band latest album brought in nearly 48% of the vote.

The 1975
Samuel Bradley

The 1975‘s latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 14) on Billboard, choosing the British pop-rock band’s fifth studio project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language beat out new music by Blink-182 (“Edging”), Lil Baby (It’s Only Me), Nessa Barrett (Young Forever), Red Hot Chili Peppers (Return of the Dream Canteen), and others.

The Jack Antonoff-produced album features previously released singles “Happiness,” “Part of the Band,” “I’m in Love With You” and “All I Need to Hear.” The set continues to offer the glimmering, alternative-tinged pop music longtime fans of the band know and love. Standout track “Oh Caroline” recalls The 1975’s work on its self-titled LP and sophomore release, I Like It When You Sleep, with 1980s-inspired synthesizers and concentrated efforts from every member in the band.

Trailing behind Being Funny in a Foreign Language on the fan-voted poll was Blink-182’s new song “Edging,” with almost 18% of the vote. Blink recently announced that the pop-punk trio’s original lineup of singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge, singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker were reuniting for a new album and a world tour.

Placing third on the list was the “other” category, with 12.3% of the vote, followed by Lil Baby’s new album, It’s Only Me, with 11.5%.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

