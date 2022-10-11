The 1975 Wants to Collaborate With Taylor Swift: ‘She’s One of the Best Songwriters’

With both The 1975 and Taylor Swift releasing albums this month, rumors began to swirl online that the two acts might collaborate on a track.

However, the English pop rock group’s Matty Healy and George Daniel shut down the speculation in a new interview with BBC Radio 1. “Oh no, we’re not [working with Swift],” Healy explained. “We’d love to. Love to work with Taylor Swift. Love Taylor Swift. Think she’s one of the best songwriters.”

“We haven’t done it yet. We’d love to though,” he continued, before turning to Daniel and asking, “Wouldn’t we?”

“Yes, please,” the drummer replied.

Healy concluded by jokingly noting, “She’s probably sat there watching this, pining for a feature on a 1975 track.”

Could @the1975 work with Taylor Swift? 👀@taylorswift13, if you are watching this…let’s make it happen pls 🙏



Hear the #LiveLoungeMonth chat in full on @BBCSounds 🎧 https://t.co/T5DYzmscag pic.twitter.com/UYV1UcaRLI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 11, 2022

The 1975 is releasing their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, is out on Oct. 14. The upcoming LP features previously released singles, “Happiness,” “Part of the Band,” “I’m in Love With You” and “All I Need to Hear.”

In an interview with Pitchfork in August, Healy revealed that Swift had a chance to check out the LP early. He said the pop superstar’s reaction was that “it’s so funny.”

Swift’s Midnights, meanwhile, is arriving on Oct. 21. The 13-track album is described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” according to the pop star. Midnights includes one collaboration, “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey. During her speech at the Billboard Women In Music 2019 event, Swift described the “Video Games” singer as “one of my favorite artists of this decade” and “in my opinion the most influential artist in pop.”