The 1975’s Matty Healy Has a Viral Hit With Random Auto-Tune Blast

Matty Healy’s latest hit isn’t the kind to impact the charts.

The 1975 frontman is having an unusual viral moment, thanks to an off-the-cuff comment he made at security when his voice was filtered through Auto-Tune.

Healy was in full voice during a recent concert when he calls on staff to help a potentially injured fan.

In a clip doing the rounds of social media, Healy is in the flow of “I Like America & America Likes Me,” when he spots something in the audience.

“Someone’s fallen down over there,” he interjects, his voice as synthetic as a Twitter bot. “Go and f***ing sort ’em out. Stop standing there like a bunch of d***heads.”

The moment, which has been seen nearly 1 million times, was reportedly captured during the English act’s Nov. 23 concert at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

It’s not the first time Healy’s on-stage antics have enjoyed by the masses, watching on from their devices.

During a performance earlier this month at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Healy caused a stir when he whipped out a slab of raw, red meat and munched on it. Even his mother, actress Denise Welch, tweeted about the bizarre moment.

America likes the 1975, true. And so does Britain, where the alternative rock band has a perfect five consecutive No. 1 albums, including their latest release, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which dropped last month.

In the U.S., Healy and Co. have cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart on four occasions, including a No. 1 for 2018’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

North America tour dates in support of Being Funny In A Foreign Language are due to wrap Dec. 17 in Pittsburgh, PA, with U.K. and Ireland dates kicking off from mid-January, and South America, Asia and Australia following in early-to-mid 2023.