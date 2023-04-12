The 1975’s Matty Healy Is Quitting Social Media Again: ‘I Can’t Perform Off the Stage Anymore’

The 1975‘s Matty Healy is taking a step back from social media — again.

According to the U.K.’s Evening Standard, the singer told fans during the band’s concert in Adelaide, Australia, on Monday that having to “perform” offstage has exhausted him, and as a result, he’s taking a break from social media.

“It’s because everything happens in eras,” the “Oh Caroline” crooner explained of his decision to step back from being online. “The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being a f—ing arsehole is coming to an end. I’ve had enough.”

The 1975 frontman continued, “I perform all the time and it’s my job and I love doing this, but I can’t perform off the stage anymore as I just want to be a bloke.”

As of press time, Healy’s Instagram and Twitter pages have been deactivated and deleted.

Healy stepped back from the Internet in 2020 after tweeting about George Floyd’s death amid Black Lives Matter protests. “If you truly believe that ‘ALL LIVES MATTER’ you need to stop facilitating the end of black ones,” he wrote at the time, linking out to The 1975’s 2018 track “Love It If We Made It,” which includes the politically charged line “selling melanin and then suffocate the Black men.”

After many Twitter users deemed the song plug inappropriate, Healy apologized before deleting his account altogether. “Sorry I did not link my song in that tweet to make it about me it’s just that the song is literally about this disgusting situation and speaks more eloquently than I can on Twitter,” he wrote.

In recent months, Healy came under fire for a March appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, during which he claimed Harry Styles gets a pass for “queer-baiting,” speculated about Ice Spice’s ethnicity and mocked several accents from around the world.