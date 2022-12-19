×
Watch Matty Healy Get a Tattoo During The 1975 Concert

The vocalist's new ink is the latest act on the band's tour that's getting fans talking.

Matthew Healy, the 1975
Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs on stage during Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on December 04, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jason Koerner/GI

Always one to make a statement, The 1975‘s Matty Healy once again made waves for his onstage actions during a concert. This time, he got a tattoo in front of concertgoers.

During the band’s Kentucky stop of its At Their Very Best Tour on Dec. 16, the vocalist took a break during the set and had a tattoo artist come on stage — not to join him in song, but lay down his latest ink. In fan-captured video, Healy’s tattoo session is soundtracked by dramatic classical music, and fans look onward in bewilderment. The tattoo, written in simple letters, reads “I’m a Man.”

Perhaps fans in attendance of The 1975’s now know to expect memorable moments from Healy while he performs on tour. In November, the vocalist kissed a fan onstage during “Robbers,” later extending his affections and kissing fellow bandmate Ross MacDonald. In previous stops during the North American trek, Healy made waves for eating raw meat onstage.

The 1975’s Pittsburgh concert on Dec. 17 marked the end of the tour’s North American leg. The band — which also consists of members Adam Hann and George Daniel — are going on a short break for the holidays and will head back out on the road in the new year starting on Jan. 8, making a series of stops across the United Kingdom before heading to South America, Australia and New Zealand, and Asia later in the year.

See fan captured moments from Healy’s tattoo moment below.

