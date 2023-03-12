The 1975 Perform ‘I’m in Love With You’ & ‘Oh Caroline’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’: Watch

The 1975 returned to Saturday Night Live on March 11, rocking Studio 8H with a pair of songs from their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Led by charismatic frontman Matt Healy, the British alternative rock outfit took a brief break from touring to light up the stage with performances of “I’m in Love With You” and “Oh Caroline.” Both tracks appear on the band’s Jack Antonoff-produced album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which debuted and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 in October 2022.

This marked The 1975’s second musical guest appearance on SNL. Healy and Co. first appeared on the iconic sketch comedy show in 2016 to promote their second album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware.

Later this month, The 1975 will play Lalapalooza in Argentina and Chile before embarking on dates in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Saturday’s episode of SNL was hosted by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

Watch The 1975’s SNL performances below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes as well.