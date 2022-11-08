×
The 1975’s Matt Healy Eats Raw Meat Onstage: Watch

A shirtless Healy devoured the meat before crawling across the stage.

Matty Healy of The 1975
Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on Main Stage East on Day 1 of Leeds Festival on August 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. Matthew Baker/GI

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy brought out an unusual snack while onstage at the band’s New York show: raw meat. The British singer pulled out a slab of red meat while performing at Madison Square Garden, causing a major spectacle.

A shirtless Healy devoured the meat before getting on his knees and crawling across the stage.

The spectacle was not new for fans of The 1975, who are used to Healy’s onstage antics. Even Healy’s mother, actress Denise Welch, tweeted that she witnessed his bizarre behavior as well. “I saw it too,” she wrote with three cry-laughing emojis in response to a journalist who tweeted: “There is no way I could possibly explain to my 18-year-old self that I just watched Matty Healy grope himself onstage and eat a raw steak before crawling into a television.”

It wasn’t just viewers in New York that got to see the act: The concert was broadcast on Twitch as a part of an Amazon Music UK event.

The band is currently on tour after releasing its fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, last month. The Madison Square Garden show is just the tour’s third stop since beginning Nov. 3 in Connecticut. The North American leg of the band’s tour will end in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17.

Watch a safe-for-work version of the video below:

