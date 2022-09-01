The 1975 Clown Around With Phoebe Bridgers in ‘I’m In Love With You’ Video: Watch

The 1975 are making a circus out of their newest single. On Thursday (Sept. 1), the indie pop band dropped “I’m in Love With You,” the third song to be released from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, along with a whimsical black-and-white music video — which features a small cameo from none other than Phoebe Bridgers.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Phoebe Bridgers The 1975 See latest videos, charts and news

The new track — on which frontman Matty Healy joyously repeats the song’s title a total of 24 times throughout — follows the album’s lead single “Part of the Band” and its follow-up, “August,” which was aptly released last month. Being Funny in a Foreign Language arrives Oct. 14, marking the 1975’s fifth studio album and their first record since 2020’s Billboard 200 No. 4 LP Notes on a Conditional Form.

In the “I’m in Love With You” video, a man wearing clown makeup and a tuxedo literally chases the clown girl of his dreams — but she is constantly evading him. Through numerous dance numbers, she is seen running playfully away when her counterpart’s head is turned, pushing him and, at one point, escaping him by floating up into the sky.

Bridgers first appears sitting on a bench (in a clown ensemble of her own) reading a newspaper with Healy’s face printed on it. Later, she joins him and the rest of his band in shedding their costumes for a festive concert performed in the middle of a road, during which a dancing, guitar-playing Healy dominates center stage and leans in to share Bridgers’ microphone.

Watch the music video for the 1975’s new song “I’m in Love With You” below: