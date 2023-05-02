Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala

Sure, the Met Gala offers a multi-course meal for its celebrity guests, but Teyana Taylor opted for a different dinner option.

The “Bare Wit Me” singer dined on some Chick-fil-A chicken tenders and waffle fries that she brought to the event on Monday (May 1), and the whole situation was hilariously documented by Pusha T on his Instagram Stories.

“@teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM,” the rapper captioned a photo of Taylor’s full plate, with the official Met Gala menu offering dishes like salmon and pea soup seen underneath.

Pusha followed up with another video, in which the 31-year-old R&B singer is seen enjoying her food, with Usher laughing next to her. “@usher tried to stop her…” the “If You Know You Know” rapper wrote.

See Pusha’s Stories before they disappear here.

Pusha T reacts to Teyana Taylor bringing Chick-fil-A to the Metgala pic.twitter.com/ahAopU3sd7 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 2, 2023

“It’s two types of people,” Taylor wrote on her own Instagram Stories, comparing Pusha’s pea soup to her own chicken and fries meal.

Taylor served one of the top looks of the night at this year’s Met Gala, which was themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” She rocked a black-and-white Thom Browne tweed backless jacket with cutouts at the hips and built-in gloves. She paired the look with a matching drop-waist skirt, a sleek black tie over a white collared shirt, thin black veil and aviator sunglasses reminiscent of the late German fashion designer’s favorite accessory.

See her full outfit, shared by Browne, below.