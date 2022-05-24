×
Lauren Jauregui, Offset & More React to Texas School Shooting That Left 15 Dead

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday afternoon at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 14 children and a teacher.

Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui attends Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party at The Lot Studios on Jan. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/GI for Spotify

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday afternoon (May 24) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others. The gunman was also dead, likely killed by responding officers, though the events are still being investigated, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The latest act of violence in the United States was the deadliest shooting in a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Associated Press.

Abbott explained that the gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, entered the Texas elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Robb Elementary School has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grade. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo did not provide ages of the children who were shot at the time of publication.

Following the heartbreaking news, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to express outrage over the lack of gun control in the country, demand change from lawmakers and mourn the loss of 15 innocent lives. See reactions on Twitter from Lauren Jauregui, Offset, Bette Midler and more below.

