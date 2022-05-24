Lauren Jauregui, Offset & More React to Texas School Shooting That Left 15 Dead

Lauren Jauregui attends Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party at The Lot Studios on Jan. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Tuesday afternoon (May 24) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others. The gunman was also dead, likely killed by responding officers, though the events are still being investigated, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The latest act of violence in the United States was the deadliest shooting in a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Associated Press.

Abbott explained that the gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, entered the Texas elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Robb Elementary School has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grade. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo did not provide ages of the children who were shot at the time of publication.

Following the heartbreaking news, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to express outrage over the lack of gun control in the country, demand change from lawmakers and mourn the loss of 15 innocent lives. See reactions on Twitter from Lauren Jauregui, Offset, Bette Midler and more below.

14 babies bro. 14. — PRELUDE (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2022

WHAT IN GOD'S NAME ARE WE DOING? THIS HAS GOT TO CHANGE! THIS NATION IS FULL OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT CONTROL THEIR WORST IMPULSES AND THE INNOCENT ALWAYS PAY THE PRICE! DON'T SAVE FETUSES ONLY TO HAVE THEM DIE AT SCHOOL BECAUSE YOU LOVE YOUR GUNS MORE THAN LIFE! FOR SHAME!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2022

Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 24, 2022

Another mass shooting in Texas resulting in 14 children and 1 adult dead. This time perpetrated by an 18 year old.

One thing we can count on is that ABSOLUTELY NOTHING is going to be done about it. — Antonio Sanchez 💀 (@AntonioDrumsX) May 24, 2022

they will never make it harder to get guns. — Dr. LALAH HATHAWAY (@lalahhathaway) May 24, 2022

YOU ARE LITERAL TRASH. https://t.co/BooJD1mPDQ — Dr. LALAH HATHAWAY (@lalahhathaway) May 24, 2022

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

GUN CONTROL NOW!

STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

How many times will our nation's children have to suffer unconscionable violence? Some people go on and on about freedom and gun rights… When will our living, breathing students have the right to life? How can they be free if they're always worried about active shooters? — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 24, 2022

The blood of every child that dies of gun violence in this country is on the hands of the Republican Party. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 24, 2022

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Fuck the GOP and their obsession with guns. Fuck you, @tedcruz. Fuck you, @Sen_JoeManchin and @SenatorSinema. HOW MANY CHILDREN HAVE TO DIE? https://t.co/4yavUTDQYq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2022

Are you happy now, Governor Abbott? I guess you are. https://t.co/cKJNgHd2wj — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2022

Watch this please https://t.co/QzBNHMLLWm — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 24, 2022

Desperate cries and aggressive prayers right now … what is happening in our world ??? — israelnewbreed (@israelnewbreed) May 24, 2022

ABSOLUTELY. In the original code. https://t.co/qqnATzqQEu — Dr. LALAH HATHAWAY (@lalahhathaway) May 24, 2022