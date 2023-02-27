‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Trailer Is Soundtracked by a Rolling Stones Classic: Watch

Ted Lasso is getting ready to come back to Apple TV+ next month, and a new trailer for the comedy-drama series is using a classic track by The Rolling Stones to drum up anticipation for its highly anticipated return.

On Monday (Feb. 27), the season 3 trailer premiered set to the tune of The Stones’ 1969 classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

The trailer kicks off with AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, gearing up for a new football season. The coach, however, has a series of obstacles ahead this season, thanks to a few bumps in the road.

The official summary of the season, per Apple TV+, reveals that “AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League,” and to make matters worse, Nate (Nick Mohammed), a former Richmond assistant coach, is lending his skills to Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. As Lasso deals with his personal issues and life back home in the States, the outlook for Richmond appear to be bleak, but of course, “Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” — included on The Rolling Stones’ 1969 album Let It Bleed — sets the tone for the trailer, and features Mick Jagger’s melancholy vocals, singing, “You can’t always get what you want/ But if you try sometime you’ll find/ You get what you need.” The track peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1973.

Watch the trailer for Ted Lasso season 3, premiering March 15 on Apple TV+, above.