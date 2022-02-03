Rapper TDott Woo Fatally Shot Hours After Signing Record Deal

TDott Woo attends The Million Dollar Drive-by And Foreignside Foundation Present The 2021 Thanksgiving Drive on Nov. 23, 2021 in New York City.

Rapper and dancer TDott Woo was shot and killed on Tuesday (Feb. 1) in Brooklyn, New York, the NYPD confirms to Billboard. The up-and-coming artist, born Tahjay Dobson, was 22.

Law enforcement responded to a “ShotSpotter activation” — a gunshot detection system — at about 2:30 p.m. ET. Once police arrived, they found the artist with a gunshot wound to his head and left knee. According to police, he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the local ABC affiliate, Dobson had just signed a record deal with Million Dollar Music hours before he was killed. The label shared a tribute to the upcoming artist the day he died.

“It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace,” Million Dollar Music captioned a series of photos of Dobson. “Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we will all come together to tell you FLY HIGH.”

The 22-year-old was credited with coming up with the Woo Walk dance move, which went viral on social media.

“He was a good, good kid,” his grandmother, who declined to be named, told the New York Daily News. “He loved singing and dancing and all that. He had a passion for music.”

