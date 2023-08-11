Taylor & Tay Lautner Joke About Having ‘Post Taylor Swift Show Depression’ After Attending Eras Tour

The Taylor Lautners are in the same boat as millions of American Swifties: mourning the end of Taylor Swift‘s first U.S. Eras Tour leg.

In a recent Instagram Story, podcaster Tay Lautner and her husband, Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, opened up about experiencing a very specific type of PTSD after attending the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium, where the pop star recently closed out six straight shows signaling the end of her bestselling trek’s first U.S. leg.

“PTSD: post Taylor Swift show depression,” quipped Taylor, asking his wife, “Is that real?”

“Absolutely,” replied Tay, who captioned the video: “When one show isn’t enough…”

The couple posted a handful of photos and videos from their time in the audience, at one point slow-dancing together as Swift performed “Midnight Rain” toward the end of the show. They were previously invited as special guests to the Grammy winner’s July Kansas City show, where Mr. Lautner assisted Swift onstage in premiering her “I Can See You” music video, in which he stars alongside Joey King.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the ‘Speak Now’ album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift told the crowd that night of her friendship with Lautner, whom she dated briefly in 2009 and later penned the song “Back to December” about. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

“Taylor, I respect you so much,” Lautner replied. “Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honored to know you.”

See Mr. and Mrs. Lautner joke about having post T-Swift depression below: