Man Arrested Outside of Taylor Swift’s NYC Apartment Building After Trying to Force His Way In

A man was arrested outside of Taylor Swift‘s New York City apartment on Thursday (Jan. 27) after trying to force his way into the building.

The NYPD tells Billboard police responded to a 911 call around 3:15 a.m. about a man who was driving the wrong way near Swift’s building. When officers arrived at the scene, a witness told police that the man who was driving had struck a residential building. “The male then exited his vehicle and approached the front of the building and attempted to forcibly gain entry through a secured door, but was unsuccessful,” NYPD said.

The man, 31, was taken into custody and transferred to a hospital for an evaluation. Per the NYPD, the investigation is ongoing, and the man faces charges of driving while intoxicated, and driving while ability impaired.

TMZ was first to report the news, and shared a photo of the mangled intercom system.

Swift has had a history of having her safety infringed upon throughout her career. In September 2020, a federal judge sentenced an Austin, Texas, man named Eric Swarbrick to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to the singer’s former record label. The complaint said Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Big Machine Label Group in 2018, asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift. Over time, the letters became more violent and threatening. On three occasions, Swarbrick drove to Nashville to personally deliver them.

In March 2019, Roger Alvarado of Homestead, Florida, was arrested after he allegedly climbed a ladder to a second-floor patio of Swift’s Manhattan townhouse and smashed a glass door to get inside — after serving six months in prison when he was found sleeping in the pop star’s bed after using her shower. Swift was not home at the time of either incident.