Taylor Swift Praises Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman Performance: ‘The Batman Was Phenomenal!’

Taylor Swift is showing love for Zoe Kravitz‘s role as Catwoman in The Batman.
The 32-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (March 6) to share a photo of Kravitz as Selina Kyle in the new Matt Reeves-directed Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
“@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” Swift captioned a snapshot of Kravitz’s unmasked Catwoman giving a fierce. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”
Swift’s picture appears to have been taken from inside a movie theater. .
The Batman, released in theaters on Friday, is already a hit at the box office. The superhero movie opened this weekend with a huge $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s the second-best opening of the pandemic era behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The PG-13 film centers on Bruce Wayne’s earlier days as a crimefighter, and features Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell portraying the Penguin.
See Swift’s Instagram Story post here.