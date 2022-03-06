Taylor Swift Praises Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman Performance: ‘The Batman Was Phenomenal!’

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on No. 12, 2021 in New York City.

Taylor Swift is showing love for Zoe Kravitz‘s role as Catwoman in The Batman.

The 32-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (March 6) to share a photo of Kravitz as Selina Kyle in the new Matt Reeves-directed Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

“@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” Swift captioned a snapshot of Kravitz’s unmasked Catwoman giving a fierce. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”

Swift’s picture appears to have been taken from inside a movie theater. .

The Batman, released in theaters on Friday, is already a hit at the box office. The superhero movie opened this weekend with a huge $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s the second-best opening of the pandemic era behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The PG-13 film centers on Bruce Wayne’s earlier days as a crimefighter, and features Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell portraying the Penguin.

