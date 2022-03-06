×
Taylor Swift Praises Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman Performance: ‘The Batman Was Phenomenal!’

'@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,' the singer wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Swift is showing love for Zoe Kravitz‘s role as Catwoman in The Batman.

The 32-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (March 6) to share a photo of Kravitz as Selina Kyle in the new Matt Reeves-directed Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

“@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF DREAMS,” Swift captioned a snapshot of Kravitz’s unmasked Catwoman giving a fierce. “The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”

Swift’s picture appears to have been taken from inside a movie theater. .

The Batman, released in theaters on Friday, is already a hit at the box office. The superhero movie opened this weekend with a huge $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s the second-best opening of the pandemic era behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The PG-13 film centers on Bruce Wayne’s earlier days as a crimefighter, and features Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell portraying the Penguin.

See Swift’s Instagram Story post here.

