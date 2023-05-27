Taylor Swift Fans Are in Shambles Over ‘You’re Losing Me’

Taylor Swift‘s “You’re Losing Me” has fans in tears.

Swift’s new song is a vault track from Midnights that’s included on Midnights (The Late Night Edition), a special edition of the album first released exclusively to fans at her MetLife Stadium concert in New Jersey on Friday, May 26. Later Friday night, her official webstore dropped a digital download of The Late Night Edition priced at $5.99, but stated it’d be up for purchase for only 24 hours.

It’s a lot to keep track of, but “You’re Losing Me” can only be found on this Late Night Edition of Midnights; Swift also released brand-new takes of “Snow on the Beach” feat. More Lana Del Rey and “Karma” feat. Ice Spice as extra tracks on both The Late Night Edition and the Til Dawn Edition of the album this week.

Back to “You’re Losing Me”: The emotionally-charged ballad set to a beating heart illustrates the painful, slow ending of a longterm relationship. Swift’s split with boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years together made headlines in early April.

“You say, ‘I don’t understand’ and I say, ‘I know you don’t’/ We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won’t/ Remember lookin’ at this room, we loved it ’cause of the light/ Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it’s time,” she sings in the first verse of “You’re Losing Me.”

The second verse goes on to describe a couple who were not on the same page: “Every mornin’, I glared at you with storms in my eyes/ How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dyin’?/ I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick/ My face was gray, but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick.”

But it’s the bridge of the song that really broke fans’ hearts: “And I wouldn’t marry me either,” Swift sings, “A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her/ And I’m fading, thinkin’/ Do something, babe, say something/ Lose something, babe, risk something/ Choose something, babe, I got nothing/ To believe, unless you’re choosing me.”

Many fans pointed out the song’s parallels to Lover‘s foreboding “Cornelia Street,” where Swift had worried, “I hope I never lose you/ I hope it never ends,” and the themes seen in many other songs in the musical mastermind’s discography over recent years — including “Champagne Problems,” “Exile,” “Tolerate It” and “The Great War.” Alwyn actually co-wrote some of those sad songs (“Champagne Problems, ” “Exile”) with Swift under the pen name William Bowery.

Swift’s Midnights (The Late Night Edition) album is available to purchase via physical CD at MetLife Stadium this weekend, and it’s also available as a digital download here on Swift’s webstore — but be quick, at it’s currently only up for a very limited time (until 7:59 p.m. ET tonight, Saturday, May 27).

See some of the reactions fans had to “You’re Losing Me” below.

visual representation of taylor swift writing you're losing me pic.twitter.com/LloAUIMdjc — ☆ areesha ☆ (@findtheartifact) May 26, 2023

she went from “i like shiny things but I’d marry you with paper rings to” to “i wouldn’t wanna marry me either”….



from “do i really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?” to “i can’t find a pulse, my heart won’t start anymore”…… pic.twitter.com/RJyyQWq4le — abby (eras arlington 03/31 • 04/01) (@ablovestay) May 26, 2023

accurate representation of me listening to “you’re losing me” for the first time pic.twitter.com/Tyo6mwNhtA — mia⸆⸉ heard dbatc & clean ⋆˙⟡♡ (@whereyouleftmia) May 26, 2023

2019: i hope you i never lose you



2023: you’re losing me pic.twitter.com/ftMbwRfhty — kristy 🌷 speak now tv!! (@kristysrockland) May 26, 2023

“she would’ve made such a lovely bride” “i wouldn’t marry me either” im actually gonna poison myself.

pic.twitter.com/Tuve8Q7rQr — closed (@cowboylikehale) May 26, 2023

me and the girls after hearing “i wouldn’t marry me either” pic.twitter.com/9A2PbGoRMr — kathleen (@billtenchbarbie) May 26, 2023

What’s literally so devastating about You’re Losing Me is that it’s literally Exile 2.0 which they WROTE TOGETHER — Cristina 🍣 (@TheBookofTaylor) May 26, 2023

You're losing me is such beautiful and powerful song and the song is basically the sister to exile she gave so many signs and he didn't see the signs she wanted to communicate he didn't think any thing was wrong in the relationship she wanted him to fight he didn't see why — aya 💙til dawn | fan acc. (@IMN0TALLT00WELL) May 27, 2023

Taylor (2017): “Some boys are trying too hard. He don’t try at all though.”



Taylor (2023): “Do something, babe. Say something. Lose something, babe. Risk something.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/8YltUErEkX — Kelly Taylor(‘s Version) (@kellytconner) May 26, 2023

you’re losing me is for the tolerate it girlies — alecksis || KC night 1&2 (@those89curls) May 26, 2023

You’re losing me just made all too well sound like shake it off

pic.twitter.com/aLUZo62HpT — ؘ ❦ (@cruelofmyheart) May 26, 2023