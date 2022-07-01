See Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ Cabin & ‘Mean’ Dress at the Grammy Museum’s ‘Women in Country’ Exhibit

Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the The 58th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Swifties, you have the chance to get up close to your favorite singer-songwriter’s world like never before. In a new TikTok posted to the Grammy Museum’s official account, several of the Taylor Swift artifacts are on display in the museum’s “The Power of Women in Country Music” exhibit — which opened in late May — giving fans a chance to get a glimpse of the items if they can’t make it to the museum in person. The pieces include Swift’s white “Mean” dress and banjo as well as a replication of the wooden cabin the pop star performed in front of at the 2021 awards.

Captioned “Swifties, this one is for you,” the museum’s TikTok first pans across a replica of the large, mossy-roofed cabin set piece as an edited snippet of Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” plays. (The star and collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner had performed a medley of “Cardigan,” “August” and “Willow” the same year Folklore won album of the year in front of that very cabin.) “Calling all Swifties!” reads a line of text across the video, along with a red scarf emoji.

The TikTok then shows the shimmering gold-encrusted dress Swift wore during that 2021 performance — hung upon a mannequin and secured in a glass case — before moving on to a collective display showcasing what looks to be the lacy white dress she wore and the banjo she played nearly 10 years prior at the 54th Grammy Awards during a performance of “Mean” (which won best country song and solo performance that year). The display case also features the floral, ruffled dress she wears during part of the “Willow” music video.

The Grammy Museum’s exhibit is designed to explore “the rich history of women as a driving force” in country music, according to the organization’s website. In addition to Taylor Swift, past and present female country stars including Dolly Parton, Minnie Pearl, Shania Twain, Mickey Guyton, Brandi Carlile, Reba McEntire and more are also honored with various displays in .

See some of the Swiftverse artifacts on display at the Grammy Museum through Oct. 2 below: