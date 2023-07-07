Is Taylor Swift’s ‘When Emma Falls in Love’ About Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield? Swifties Think So

Back when Taylor Swift was writing Speak Now, she wasn’t afraid to use some cryptic references to her real life experiences — “Dear John” being the prime example.

So when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) arrived on Friday (July 7), Swifties immediately began analyzing the six new “From the Vault” songs, previously unreleased tracks that were cut from the original album.

Among the new songs, “When Emma Falls in Love” immediately stood out to Swifies, as they began to speculate who the Emma in the song could be. The most popular fan theory is that the song is about Emma Stone, who met her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield in 2010 (the same year Speak Now was released). The couple dated for five years before ultimately breaking up in 2015.

“When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / ‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain,” Swift sings in the track, which fans thought could be referring to Stone for a number of reasons.

In the 2010 film Easy A, one of the most memorable scenes was Stone’s character dancing around to Natasha Bedingfield’s hit, “Pocketful of Sunshine.” The sun reference also came up in a later interview with Garfield, who likened the actress to “sunlight.”

“She came in and she was like a shot of espresso, she’s like being bathe in sunlight. She’s incredibly energetic and enthusiastic and she had this sense of play and fun which was incredibly exciting.” – Andrew Garfield about Emma Stone pic.twitter.com/YSnFazDwvR — 🕷💭 (@gweterthinker) July 7, 2023

However, some fans don’t think the timeline adds up, as Speak Now was released in October 2010, after Stone and Garfield had met but weren’t publicly dating. At the time, Stone was actually dating Kieran Culkin.

See below for fan theories about “When Emma Falls in Love.”

WHEN EMMA FALLS IN LOVE IS ACTUALLY ABOUT EMMA STONE AND ANDREW GARFIELD??? pic.twitter.com/znNNOReSkv — gabs IS GOING TO ERAS (@lauriefilms) July 7, 2023

wait. taylor wrote when emma falls in love. then a year later had to WATCH emma fall in love, and then watch AGAIN as she fell in love with the same guy in a movie pic.twitter.com/3yVYm0Sz40 — kate 💟 (@anxietylore) July 7, 2023

Taylor Swift wrote When Emma Falls in Love when Emma Stone was dating Kieran Culkin pic.twitter.com/Z7dr85hR3V — the summer scorpio 💌 (@girlbosskenroy) July 6, 2023

“when emma falls in love, i know that boy will never be the same” and “she was like a shot of espresso, like being bathed in sunlight”…. pic.twitter.com/9GAqbecRsI — isa 🪩 eras tour sp n1 & n2 (@loverhaunted) July 7, 2023