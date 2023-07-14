Taylor Swift Urges Fans in Nashville to Vote: ‘Make Your Voice Heard’

Nashville-based Swifties, Taylor Swift wants you to head to the polls. In an Instagram Story shared Friday (July 14), the pop superstar reminds fans that it’s time to select some new local leaders.

“Hi Nashville! Early voting for our city officials and some statewide seats begins today,” she captioned a photo of herself holding an “I Voted Today” sticker in front of her right eye. “We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years.”

“I voted today and I urge each and everyone of you to do the same and make your voice heard,” she continued before ending her message with a link to non-profit organization Vote.org.

Nashville will be selecting a new mayor as well as filling 40 council seats. Early voting ends on July 29, with Election Day on Aug. 3.

The 12-time Grammy winner — who is currently on her worldwide The Eras Tour — has impressed upon her fans the importance of voting in the past, and encouraged them to perform their civic duty. In October, just ahead of the arrival of her album Midnights, she reminded fans to vote early. “There are only 20 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections on November 8,” she pointed out on Instagram Stories at the time. “Most states offer some type of early voting. Register to vote and find Early Voting locations in your state at Vote.org.”

She’s also previously endorsed Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate in 2018; he eventually lost to Republican Marsha Blackburn.

The star wasn’t always so open about politics, a point she addressed in 2018. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” the star said on social media at the time. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

For information on how to check your registration status, find early voting locations, and/or register vote, visit Vote.org.