From ‘Fearless’ to ‘Reputation,’ Which Taylor Swift Tour Was Your Favorite? Vote!

It’s been four long years since Taylor Swift wrapped her last world tour, and you could say quite a lot has happened in the interim.

Not only has the superstar churned out a mind-boggling amount of musical output — including four albums of original music and re-recordings of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red — but the world has gone through a global pandemic and countless other major events as well. Oh, and did we forget to mention Taylor also debuted her 2020 Sundance documentary Miss Americana, directed her first short film for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and very nearly launched her own festival? (RIP LoverFest!)

But on the heels of her latest, record-breaking studio set Midnights, the singer hinted this week during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she’s ready to hit the road again. “I think I should do it,” she teased when host Jimmy Fallon brought up the possibility of going back on tour. “I should do it…When it’s time, we’ll do it.

“I miss it, I really miss it,” Taylor went on. “I really miss, you know, when you write songs and you’re proud of the songs, and you have the fans reacting, the most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces. Do you know what I mean? I miss that a lot.”

So while the “Anti-Hero” singer dreams up a tour that will encompass her Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights eras, we want to know which of Swift’s previous tours is your all-time fave. Did you see her way back in the late 2000s on the Fearless Tour? Do sparks still fly when you listen to the live recording of her 2011 Speak Now World Tour? Was loving her red on 2013’s The Red Tour?

Or are you more partial to the memories from The 1989 World Tour when she trotted out everyone from Ed Sheeran and Lorde to Selena Gomez, Mick Jagger and the U.S. women’s soccer team as special guests on various stops? Then there’s her most recent, unforgettable Reputation Stadium Tour, which saw the icon fearlessly take back her narrative by setting aflame her public reputation and setting a new benchmark for the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a female artist.

Vote for your favorite Taylor tour in Billboard‘s latest poll below.