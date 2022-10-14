×
Taylor Swift Set for ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance Following ‘Midnights’ Release

Selena Gomez, Maren Morris and Zedd are also among the guest lineup for the week of October 24.

US singer Taylor Swift attends "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift attends "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 9, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. VALERIE MACON/AFP via GI

Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated Midnights album is just around the corner, and the 11-time Grammy winner is set for her first late-night interview since last year when she joins The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (Oct. 24).

The appearance comes just a few days after Swift’s tenth studio album arrives on Oct. 21. Meghan Trainor will appear on the late night show that same night, closing out the episode with a special performance.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Unveils 'Out of My System': Listen

The rest of the week on The Tonight Show is equally as star-studded, with Sigourney Weaver appearing as a guest and musical duo Zedd and Maren Morris performing on Tuesday (Oct. 25). One Wednesday (Oct. 26), Selena Gomez will take the late-night stage as a guest along with actress Rose Byrne. To close out the week, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will appear on Thursday (Oct. 27).

Swift’s upcoming 13-track Midnights, which features a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, is her first non-rerecorded album since 2020’s Evermore. If Midnights reaches No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — and she’s already had 10 releases reach the peak position — she would tie Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums by a female artist.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC, and is available on demand on Peacock, which you can sign up for here. While Peacock offers a free tier with no subscription required, the free tier will only get you a limited amount of content. Watch The Voice via Peacock Premium, which starts at $4.99 a month or $49.99 for an annual subscription.   

