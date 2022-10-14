Taylor Swift Set for ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance Following ‘Midnights’ Release

Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated Midnights album is just around the corner, and the 11-time Grammy winner is set for her first late-night interview since last year when she joins The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (Oct. 24).

The appearance comes just a few days after Swift’s tenth studio album arrives on Oct. 21. Meghan Trainor will appear on the late night show that same night, closing out the episode with a special performance.

The rest of the week on The Tonight Show is equally as star-studded, with Sigourney Weaver appearing as a guest and musical duo Zedd and Maren Morris performing on Tuesday (Oct. 25). One Wednesday (Oct. 26), Selena Gomez will take the late-night stage as a guest along with actress Rose Byrne. To close out the week, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will appear on Thursday (Oct. 27).

Swift’s upcoming 13-track Midnights, which features a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, is her first non-rerecorded album since 2020’s Evermore. If Midnights reaches No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — and she’s already had 10 releases reach the peak position — she would tie Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums by a female artist.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC, and is available on demand on Peacock, which you can sign up for here.