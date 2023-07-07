Taylor Swift, TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Jonas Brothers and More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

The first new music Friday of July brings multiple new releases, including another re-recorded Taylor Swift album, a team-up between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers, a new collection of tracks from Rauw Alejandro and more.

Swift gifted her devoted Swifties with the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which sees the pop star breathing new life into her old tracks, as well as sharing six previously unreleased songs “From the Vault” — “Castles Crumbling” featuring Hayley Williams, “Foolish One,” “Electric Touch” featuring Fall Out Boy, “Timeless,” “When Emma Falls In Love” and “I Can See You.” The previously unreleased highlight Swift’s maturity as she collaborates with some of the heroes from her youth. (See the full review of the “From the Vault” tracks here.)

The boys of TXT and the Jonas Brothers have linked on new track “Do It Like That,” and sees the K-pop group and American trio fitting in perfectly together. Accompanied by percussive bounce, snaps and pops for the song’s instrumentals, both groups find themselves marveling in the excitement of a new romance that keeps on surprising them. “Yeah, oh, my God/ Don’t know how you do it like that/ Blow my mind/ Then somehow you bring it right back,” the groups take turns singing on the chorus.

Alejandro brought scorching tracks with the release of new album Playa Saturno. The LP sees the Puerto Rican singer expanding on hits such as “Todo De Ti” and “Party” with Bad Bunny, while “Si Te Pegas” featuring Miguel Bosé — though placed toward the end of the record — serves as some of the most euphoric material in the singer’s career.

Dominic Fike, FendiDa Rappa featuring Cardi B, as well as NewJeans also released material this week.

Which new music release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below: