×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Speak Now’ Vault Track ‘Timeless’ Live in Denver

Swift surprised her audience with the first-ever live performance of "Timeless" on Friday night (July 14).

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift kept “Timeless” in the vault for 13 years, then brought it to the stage just a week after its release on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The track about an ageless romance — a never-before-heard gem until the star dropped her re-recorded Speak Now on July 7 — is new to fans, but easily finds a place as one of the most classic love songs in Swift’s canon. She surprised the crowd with the first-ever live performance of the ballad at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Friday night (July 14).

Sitting at the piano during the acoustic section of her Eras Tour show, during which she switches things up with two surprise songs that aren’t on the regular set list, Swift kept the audience on its toes until she sang the opening line of “Timeless”: “Down the block, there’s an antique shop/ And something in my head said, ‘Stop,’ so I walked in.”

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Was in Attendance at Questlove's Massive UNO Game Night

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Although “Timeless” has only been on fans’ playlists for about a week, the Denver crowd sang along while Swifties at home lamented not being in attendance for its live debut; they also showered praise for the song on social media. “idk i just think that if you dont like timeless or you dont get it, it’s probably because you didn’t fall in love with the classic storytelling country taylor,” one fan tweeted Friday night. “like look me in eye and tell me it wouldn’t be a smash on country radio in 2010.”

Related

Taylor Swift

All the Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed on The Eras Tour (So Far)

Before “Timeless,” Swift played her self-titled album’s “Picture to Burn” live, for the first time in more than a decade. (“In the spirit of nostalgia we should be exploring all the eras, including my first album that I wrote when I was like 14,” she announced.)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which features re-recorded versions of the original album’s tracks plus six songs “From the Vault,” has already had the largest week of 2023 for any album in its first six days of release, according to initial reports to Luminate. The album’s first-week numbers are expected to be announced on Sunday (July 16) along with its debut position on the multimetric Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 22).

Watch a fan-filmed clip of Swift’s “Timeless” performance below. Check out the full list of surprise songs she’s brought to The Eras Tour here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad