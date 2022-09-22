Even Taylor Swift’s Mom Thinks This TikToker Is the Singer’s Doppelgänger 

Andrea Swift was seeing double as her daughter Taylor Swift was scrolling through TikTok this week.

It all started when TikToker Ashley Leechin, who looks a lot like Taylor and often dresses up as the pop star on the platform, made a video reacting to the Grammy winner’s first “Midnights Mayhem With Me” segment, in which she announced the 13th track’s song title off her upcoming Midnights album. Upon seeing the clip, the “All Too Well” singer commented, “My mom just saw this and said ‘she looks like you.'”

As excepted, Leechin absolutely melted over the comment. In a response video, the social media star is seen visibly excited as she shouts, “I’m legitimately crying and shaking right now! I love you! I love you Andrea and I love you Taylor.”

Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, is arriving on October 21. She described the album via Instagram as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she went on to explain on Instagram. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she continued. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”