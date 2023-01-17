Indulge in Your ‘Champagne Problems’ at a Taylor Swift-Themed Breakup Bar

Calling all Swifties: There’s officially a bar entirely themed around your favorite pop star. Starting on Jan. 27, Chicago will be the home to Bad Blood: a Taylor Swift-Themed Break Up Bar, in which fans can imbibe on cocktails inspired by the “Anti-Hero” singer and place their hearts on their sleeves, right in time for Valentine’s Day.

Events company Bucket Listers are putting on the event for its proclaimed “(Anti) Valentine’s Season,” which will take place between Jan. 27 and Feb. 26. Admission for the pop-up is $20 per person and comes with a special welcome drink for all its attendees.

“Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you,” the event’s description reads.



As for the activities that will take place at the Swift-themed bar, fans can “get bejeweled for photo opportunities and ready to engage in some champagne problems.” Fans can also get a tarot-card reading to see a glimpse into their future and can “spin the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails for your drink of choice.”

Though the bar will be decked out in Swift regalia, fans will need to note that the pop star will not be in attendance at the event space. The bar, located at the Electric Garden: 324 S Racine Ave, will additionally be limited to people 21 and over.