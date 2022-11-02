×
Which Song Do You Want Taylor Swift to Perform at The Eras Tour? Vote!

Let us know which of Taylor Swift's career-spanning hits you want her to perform on The Eras tour by voting in our poll.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift is heading out on her The Eras tour next spring, and the celebration of her legendary career has got Swifties wondering how the 32-year-old pop star will fit all her albums into one setlist.

Swift has also dropped six No. 1 albums totaling 86 new or previously unreleased songs since her last roadshow, the Reputation Tour, in 2018. 

Over here at Billboard, we’ve already compiled our dream setlist for the upcoming The Eras tour, and now, we want to know what you think. Check out our setlist here, and let us know which of Swift’s hits you want to see her perform during the 2023 tour. Vote below.

