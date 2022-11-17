×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Public Ticket On-Sale Canceled ‘Due to Extraordinarily High Demands’

The cancellation is just the latest in a string of messy circumstances surrounding ticket sales for Swift's highly anticipated tour.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 9, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Amy Sussman/GI

Those hoping to snag tickets for Taylor Swift‘s 2023 Eras Tour during Friday’s public on-sale got some bad news on Thursday (Nov. 17), when Ticketmaster announced that it has since been canceled.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the ticketing service tweeted.

Related

BLUE ENCOUNT

BLUE ENCOUNT Talks the Band's Future as Reflected in 'Z.E.R.O.,' the Ending Theme of 'Code Geass'

The cancellation is just the latest in a string of messy circumstances surrounding ticket sales for Swift’s highly anticipated tour. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), after an unprecedented number of fans went to Ticketmaster with presale codes in the hopes of buying tickets, Ticketmaster’s website experienced mass outages and extreme delays that caused some to wait for several hours in a virtual queue, just to walk away empty handed.

Ticketmaster then shared a statement shortly after 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, about three hours after the East Coast venue presales began, noting that the company wasn’t prepared for the “historically” large demand for tickets, and postponed presales for West Coast venues and Capitol One cardholders scheduled for later that same day.

The wild demand for Eras Tour tickets had been apparent even leading up to the ticket sale, leading the “All Too Well” pop star to add 25 additional shows to her 27 original dates in the past couple weeks. Swift hasn’t hit the road since 2018, when she toured in support of her album, Reputation. She had planned to go out again after dropping 2019’s Lover for a series of stadium shows she dubbed Lover Fest, but the gigs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad