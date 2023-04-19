Houston Stadium Renamed in Honor of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras tour is taking over NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, this weekend and to celebrate, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo gave the venue a Swiftie-themed rebrand.

Hidalgo announced on Wednesday (April 19) that the stadium will be renamed “NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version)” throughout the weekend in honor of the pop superstar. To add to the fun, banners with the temporary name will be hung at the stadium’s north and south entrances, according to Chron.

“We know all too well that other areas have done huge things,” Hidalgo said in a video message shared to Twitter, referencing a number of Swift’s songs. “They’ve lit up the town; they’ve renamed streets, they’ve even made you mayor for a day. But we’re going to something even better. I know if I did any of that, folks would say that I am the man.”

“With the name change, I know it’ll never go out of style,” she continued. “Plus, it’s not only the young that enjoy your music. I hope your stay is beyond your wildest dreams, and for everyone in Harris County, let’s get ready for it!”

I'm so excited to welcome you back to Harris County this weekend, @taylorswift13! Long story short, we've prepared quite a surprise for you. We hope your stay here will be beyond your wildest dreams! 🌌💫 @taylornation13 @nrgpark pic.twitter.com/DMs0hyjeRy — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) April 19, 2023

Swift will perform at NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version) for three nights, beginning on Friday (April 21) and then continuing on Saturday (April 22) and Sunday (April 23). Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams are lined up as the openers.

One fan who will hopefully be at the show is a Texas legal-service provider named Karen Vladeck, who wrote a pun-filled letter to her first-grade daughter’s teacher asking for her to be excused from school to attend The Eras tour in Houston. According to Vladeck, the teacher simply responded in all caps, “THIS MADE MY ENTIRE DAY.”