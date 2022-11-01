How to Buy Tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is heading out on her first tour in five years, as the superstar announced her The Eras Tour on Tuesday (Nov. 1).

The tour will be a celebration of all 10 of the studio albums Swift has released since 2006.The singer also shared a poster advertising the tour’s 27-date U.S. leg on Instagram featuring a collage of photos of herself through the years, from the time of her self-titled debut to Midnights, which dropped less than two weeks prior to the tour news.

“I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time. I’ve been planning for ages and I finally get to tell you: I’m going back on tour,” Swift said on GMA, announcing the news. “The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all of the musical eras of my career.”

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

As can be expected, The Eras tour tickets will be one of the hottest on the market, so we’re breaking down everything you need to know so you can secure a seat at your local stadium. See below for presale information, Verified Fan signup, key ticket sale dates and more. Check out the full list of The Eras tour dates here.

When Do The Eras Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour will be available to purchase for the general public starting on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time here.

When Does Taylor Swift’s Ticket Presale Start?

There are a number of ways to buy The Eras tour tickets before they go on sale to the general public. One of the easiest ways is by registering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program here staring now through Wednesday (Nov. 9) at 11:59 p.m. ET. Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on November 15 starting at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Only fans that have received their unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Additionally, those who purchased tickets to the cancelled Lover Fest through Verified Fan will also receive preferred access to participate in the presale, if you register with the same Ticketmaster account as your Lover Fest purchase.

Lastly, Swift is partnering again with Capital One a number of exclusive tickets are available for Capital One cardholders, who will have priority access to purchase tickets on November 15 at 2 p.m. local venue time through November 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time.