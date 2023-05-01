Taylor Swift Thanks Atlanta for ‘So Many Breathtaking Moments’ After Eras Tour Shows

Taylor Swift put a bow on her stop in Atlanta on Monday (May 1) following three nights of The Eras Tour.

“WOW Atlanta just… wow,” the superstar wrote alongside an Instagram and Twitter slideshow of photos from the trio of concerts. “The band, dancers, and I can’t stop talking about how insanely magical it was playing for you guys the past 3 nights. You were always bouncing, dancing, screaming every lyric. And you created so many breathtaking moments for us, you know what I mean. Looove yooouuu. Hey Nashville you’re NEXT.”

During the Atlanta shows, Swift surprised the audiences at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Fearless bonus track “The Other Side of the Door,” the live debut of Evermore deep cut “Coney Island” (sans collaborators The National), Midnights (3 am Edition) track “High Infidelity” (on April 29, no less!), “Gorgeous,” “I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get the Girl” as surprise songs in her sets.

Speaking of The National, Swift also made sure to plug her new ditty “The Alcott” with the Bryce Dessner-led band from the stage her first night in the ATL, telling the giddy crowd, “I was lucky enough to be able to write a song with them for their new album, which is called the First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Check it out, stream it, buy it on vinyl. I love them so much. They’ve been so kind to me. So, I’m not gonna sing the song that we have on this new album — it’s called ‘The Alcott’ — check that out, though.”

Earlier Monday, the Country Music Hall of Fame unveiled a new pop-up dedicated to the “Bejeweled” singers many eras, complete with 10 outfits representing each of the studio albums in her storied discography.