Here’s What Taylor Swift Thinks of The 1975’s New Album

The 1975‘s upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language is not scheduled for release until later this year, but a certain pop star and friend of the band has already gotten a sneak preview.

Frontman Matty Healy sat down with Pitchfork in an interview published Tuesday to discuss the band’s forthcoming record and revealed that Taylor Swift had a chance to check out the LP early. Swift is one of a few celebrities who got an early listen to Being Funny, according to Healy, and he said the pop superstar’s reaction was that “it’s so funny.”

Jack Antonoff, a frequent Swift collaborator, helped The 1975 produce Being Funny in a Foreign Language, though Healy recognizes that some music fans might question that decision.

“People may think that it’s ‘uncool’ to work with the biggest producer in the world — I don’t give a f—. … I wanna make a great f—ing record,” Healy explained, adding that “Jack doesn’t get enlisted by a lot of the best artists because he’s some go-to guy — Jack’s good.”

While Antonoff put his touch on the production, Healy made a point to note that “Everything The 1975 does, I write. … No one touches the lyrics.”

Healy also revealed to Pitchfork that Bo Burnham has heard the album too, saying that the comedian laughed at all the right times.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is set to arrive Oct. 14 via Dirty Hit. To support the record, the rock band will embark on a 23-date tour, which is scheduled to make stops in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston, Atlanta, D.C. and more.