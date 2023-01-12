×
It’s Her, Hi: Taylor Swift Crashes The 1975 Concert & Live-Debuts ‘Anti-Hero’

The impromptu moment happened during the rock band's show in London on Thursday.

Taylor Swift
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/GI

Looks like Taylor Swift is getting ready for her The Eras Tour with a little stage time. Unsuspecting fans at The 1975‘s concert in London on Thursday (Jan. 12) were beyond surprised when Swift took the stage at the O2 arena to not only perform one of the rock band’s classic tracks, but also to live-debut her latest hit single.

In fan-captured video, Swift is seen emerging onstage in a sparkling silver dress, taking in the screaming crowd of fans. In other moments, the singer takes a shot covering The 1975’s “The City” — a fan-favorite track from the band’s self-titled first album — with the help of her trusty acoustic guitar.

“Yeah, counting cards was the best job he ever had/ Cleaning up/ He got good with his fours and his twos/ Community service was the best job he ever had/ Cleaning up/ He got sick on the floor and his shoes,” Swift sang, before launching into the track’s catchy pre-chorus.

But that wasn’t all Swift came prepared to sing. Shortly after, the mega-star surprised fans even further by giving “Anti-Hero” its first-ever live performance. Considering how big of a splash the track has made — its currently in seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100, after all — the entire stadium hung onto every word Swift sang, joining her for the track’s catchy refrain: “It’s me, hi/ I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Swift won’t have to wait for long before dusting off her best acoustic guitars: She’s scheduled to head out on the road for The Eras Tour, which is scheduled to kick off March 17 in Glendale, Ariz.

Watch Swift perform during The 1975’s show in the videos below.

