Taylor Swift Thanks Nashville Fans for Powering Through Rain Delays at Eras Tour Show

With Swifties, she’d dance in a storm in her best dress, fearless. Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour performance in Nashville was delayed more for hours Sunday night (May 7) thanks to severe weather warnings, but that didn’t stop the pop star from eventually getting through her three-hour show underneath a downpour of rain.

Two days later, Swift is thanking her fans at Nissan Stadium for sticking with her. “WELL,” she posted on social media early Tuesday (May 9). “We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN. The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night.”

“I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear,” she continued. “And my amazing crew for keeping the stage, lighting and equipment all dry and working so we could play. That was a late, great night I won’t forget.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer also shared four photos from Sunday’s show, each of them showing a completely drenched Swift looking unbothered by the rain falling around her. The performance didn’t begin until after 10 p.m., hours after the Eras Tour’s usual start time of 7:50. Openers Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams didn’t get to play at all.

A shelter in place alert was sent out an hour before Abrams was supposed to take the stage, and Swifties were directed to pack into the roof-topped parts of Nissan Stadium, which is an open air venue. It wasn’t until about 9:30 p.m. that fans were allowed to leave shelter and take their seats.

“We’ve been waiting for hours to play for you,” Swift told the crowd after the show was finally underway. “You’ve been waiting for hours. The mutual love between us right now. You waiting and doing that for us is making me feel fantastic, Nashville.”

Sunday’s concert marked the final of three shows at Nissan Stadium, a weekend that unlocked several exciting surprises for Swifties. Not only did the 12-time Grammy winner and Bridgers perform their Red (Taylor’s Version) duet “Nothing New” live for the first time Friday night (May 5), but Swift also announced that her long-awaited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) re-record will arrive this summer.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” she later wrote on Instagram, revealing that the updated version will include six previously unreleased vault songs. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”