After Taylor Swift Donation, Tennessee Animal Shelter Names 4 Puppies After Her Songs

Taylor Swift got a sweet shout-out from a Tennessee animal shelter this week in the form of four puppies named after some of her latest tunes.

“We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift,” the Williamson County Animal Center wrote in a touching Facebook post. “While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won’t mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs: ‘Carolina,’ ‘Bejeweled,’ ‘Midnight Rain’ and ‘Willow.'”

The Franklin-area center, based just outside Nashville, went on to share that two of the black-and-white, mixed breed pups — who all happen to be female —have already been adopted by local families, but that 3-month-old Carolina and Bejeweled were both still available as of Tuesday.

“We are very grateful for Taylor’s support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry,” WCAC concluded in its post.

Swift’s latest smash hit, “Anti-Hero,” just became her longest-running leader on the Billboard Hot 100 as it marked an eighth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the chart dated Jan. 21.

Last week, the singer made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s tour stop at London’s O2 arena to perform “Anti-Hero” for the first time, and her live cover of the band’s “The City” caused its streaming numbers to spike. Next, she’s set to collaborate on a track, titled “The Alcott,” from The National’s upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Get a look at the adorable Swift-named pups below.