Taylor Swift’s Bug-Swallowing Incident on Eras Tour Inspires a New Cocktail

The "Lavender Haze" singer's three-day Eras Tour stint in Chicago just keeps on giving.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Ford Field on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Is there anything Taylor Swift can’t turn into gold? In addition to churning out record-breaking albums and tours, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer is now the inspiration behind the newest cocktail at Replay Lincoln Park in Chicago.

When Swift graced the Windy City with her Eras Tour the first weekend of June, she accidentally swallowed a bug on stage and, predictably, went viral. “Oh delicious,” the 12-time Grammy-winner quipped. “Oh God … Is there any chance none of you saw that? It’s fine, it’s fine … I swallowed it.”

The instantly memorable moment will now be immortalized as a drink that can sit nicely alongside Swift’s other “champagne problems.” In honor of Swift’s performances in Chicago, Replay Lincoln Park has been hosting a “Tay Tay Partay” pop-up. Extended through June 18, the pop-up will feature a new “Bad Bug” cocktail to join its standard menu of Swift-inspired drinks. The gummy worm-garnished “Bad Bug” contains vodka, tamarind, chili pepper, watermelon, pineapple and ginger beer, according to NBC Chicago.

Outside of novelty cocktails, Taylor Swift has been dominating 2023. The “Anti-Hero” singer recently announced the Latin American leg of her Eras Tour, and “Karma,” the latest radio single from her wildly successful Midnights album, reached a new peak of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 on the June 10-dated chart, thanks to its Ice Spice-assisted remix.

Swift has earned nine No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 after 40 top 10 entries. She earned her first leader back in 2012 with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” On the Billboard 200, the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer has scored 11 No. 1 albums ranging from 2008’s Fearless to last year’s Midnights.

