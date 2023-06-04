×
Taylor Swift Accidentally Swallows a Bug During Chicago Show: ‘Delicious’

"I just swallowed a bug," Swift moaned from the Soldier Field stage.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/TAS23/GI for for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift swallowed a bug on stage Sunday night (June 4), as she wrapped her weekend at Chicago’s Soldier Field on the ongoing Eras Tour. You can plan for a change in weather and time, but Swift couldn’t plan for this bug being dinner tonight.

“I just swallowed a bug,” Swift moaned from the stage, where she covered her face and turned away from the crowd in her Evermore set, during which she was about lead in to “Tolerate It.” She tried to shake it off, unconvincingly saying that she’ll “be fine.” “It’s just so stupid,” she said, shaking her head and attempting to spit out the insect.

“Delicious,” she deadpanned.

“Oh, god,” Swift continued. “Is there any chance none of you saw that?” This was followed by her laughing and gagging.

“This is gonna happen again tonight,” Swift predicted. “There’s so many bugs. There’s 1,000 of them.”

Earlier in the evening, she also calmly dealt with a mic issue with a smile. She tried to start “Lover,” but the malfunction meant no one could hear her. She tried to tinker and troubleshoot with the microphone herself until a stage tech appeared next to her to swap out her very sparkly mic for a regular one.

“All right, guys, let’s start this over again. None of that happened … Let’s take a second in our memories, rewind ’em back, none of that happened. We’re back to 36 seconds ago,” she joked.

The Eras Tour’s Chicago visit has had a few bloopers. On Saturday night, Swift was laughing at herself because her “brain broke”: She tried to invite an adorable young fan to come up on stage with her during “22,” then realized this was just not a safe idea.

Below, see Swift narrate the unfortunate, but funny, Chicago night three moments (the bug, the mic) in fan videos that were already uploaded and making the rounds on social media in the middle of the show.

