Taylor Swift Is Changing the Surprise Songs Rule on Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is making a caveat to her previous rule about the surprise songs portion of her Eras Tour concerts.

The 33-year-old pop superstar announced to concert-goers in Tampa, Fla., on Friday (April 14) that she will now allow herself to perform certain songs as many times as she likes during the mini acoustic set of her upcoming stadium shows.

“Basically when I started the tour, I was like, ‘In the acoustic section, I am never repeating a song. I’m never doing songs more than once.’ But now I’m like, ‘There are so many songs I want to do more than once,’” Swift said in a fan-captured clip from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

She added, “So, I’m making a little caveat to the rule, which is that if [a song] is on Midnights, I can do it however many times I want, because Midnights is the most accurate picture of my life to date.”

During the surprise songs segment of her Tampa concert on Friday, Swift delivered the live debuts of the Midnights (3am Edition) track “The Great War,” alongside frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, and the Midnights song “You’re on Your Own, Kid.” The songs peaked at No. 26 and No. 8, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2022.

Swift first revealed her intentions for the acoustic section of her long-awaited live show at the March 17 launch of her Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

“The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one. Right? So that when you heard one on this tour, you would know it’s the only time that I was going to play it in the acoustic set, unless — caveat — unless I mess it up so badly,” the star said with a small laugh, “that I have to do it over again in some other city. Send your best wishes towards me that I don’t do that.”

