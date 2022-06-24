Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: ‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’

After the Supreme Court sent shockwaves through America on Friday morning (June 24) by overturning Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old case that protected a woman’s federal right to have an abortion, many are feeling everything from heartbreak to anger to fear — including Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old pop star took to Twitter the day of the court’s ruling to condemn the decision, writing: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Swift also shared a longer statement written by Michelle Obama, which expressed similar sentiments. “I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies,” the former first lady wrote. “This is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again.”

The “All Too Well” singer is one of many — though definitely one of the most influential — musicians to speak up about the Supreme Court’s decision, which was actually leaked to the public last month when it was still in its planning/drafting stages. Hayley Kiyoko, YungBlud, Pearl Jam, Zara Larsson, Carole King and more artists have all taken to social media to vent their frustrations over the setback to women’s rights, which will see an expected 23 states make abortion illegal almost immediately.

Read Swift’s words and Michelle Obama’s statement on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade below: