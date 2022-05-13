Taylor Swift Drops New Summer-Themed Merch Instead of Her Next Album Re-Release

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sincerest apologies to Taylor Swift fans who though new music was set to arrive on Friday (May 13). While Swifties haven’t (yet) gotten any re-recorded songs or vault tracks this week, there is one thing they now have to look forward to: new merch.

Taylor Nation, the account for Swift’s management, posted an unspecified countdown via Instagram Story on Friday, which led many fans to believe that another album release — her re-recorded version of 1989 or Speak Now — was on its way. Speculations that the album (or albums) was set to arrive come in light of her dropping the “Taylor’s Version” of the 1989 track, “This Love,” which formally arrived with the release of the trailer for Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty last week.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Instead, the countdown was for brand-new, summer-themed merchandise in Taylor’s official store, appropriately titled the Swiftie Summer Collection. The new collection of merchandise features an array of beach towels, pool floats, sunglasses, muscle tees, drink tumblers, portable fans, fanny packs, an activity set and more. Accessory prices start at $15, while wearable clothing starts at $40. “Clear blue water high tide came and brought you this new merch just in time for #SwiftieSummer! Available now while supplies last at store.taylorswift.com,” Taylor Nation tweeted.

In light of the merchandise drop and no update about the next re-release, Swifties took to Twitter to express their grievances and the embarrassment they felt at being hopeful for the album’s release. “Giving us merch instead of #1989TaylorsVersion, talk about a cruel summer,” one fan wrote, referencing Swift’s track from 2019’s Lover, in response to Taylor Nation announcing the new fan merch.

Shop the Swiftie Summer Collection here and see how fans reacted to the merchandise news below.

Swifties everywhere after that countdown was more merch instead of #1989TaylorsVersion !!!! pic.twitter.com/KMssvJ4vqJ — ryan (Taylor's Clown) (@theryanprhodes) May 13, 2022

ok now we for sure know we were clowned once again#1989TaylorsVersion #speaknowtaylorsversion pic.twitter.com/c1gaCfet3W — Cardigan from 1989 (@Cardigan1989) May 13, 2022

This is my 13th reason 🫠 #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/wi1HHkUp7e — Scarlet Witch ᗢ In The Multiverse of Madness (@ultronymous) May 13, 2022

taylor number 1 public enemy #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/P06rrhfkX2 — i am taylor (@weyestunes) May 13, 2022