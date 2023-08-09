Taylor Swift Left Wonderstruck Over 8-Minute Standing Ovation at L.A. Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift was definitely wonderstruck, blushing all the way home after her Tuesday (Aug. 8) concert. The pop star was left in awe in the middle of her fifth consecutive Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., when, following her performance of “Champagne Problems,” the crowd rewarded her with a nearly eight-minute standing ovation.

“What do I say to you after that?” Swift said in response to the applause, as captured in videos from the night. “That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don’t know what to do or say.”

“I think it’s safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life and in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did,” she continued, getting slightly emotional. “And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. It was crazy.”

The show marked Swift’s second-to-last night at SoFi Stadium, where she’s scheduled for a total of six nights, concluding the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour. Starting Aug. 24, she’ll take the trek global with a slew of international dates in Latin America, Asia, Australia and Europe before returning to the states in 2024 for a second North American leg.

“I’m going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel,” Swift added after the night five standing “O.” “I’m trying to get it together. I’ve completely lost control over my brain, and that’s your fault. I’m just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that.”

The first five nights at SoFi have been jam-packed with great moments, from the magical “Exile” singalong to the emotional mid-show hug Swift shared with Bianka Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant. Fans have been treated to some quality surprise songs over the course of the miniature residency — “I Can See You,” “Maroon,” “Our Song,” “You Are in Love,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “Dress,” “I Know Places” and “King of My Heart” — and stars such as Lupita Nyong’o, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Kesha, Gayle King and many, many more were in attendance.

Watch Taylor Swift react to her eight-minute standing ovation below: