Watch Taylor Swift Stage Dive at Her Eras Tour Concerts

There’s stage diving, and then there’s literally diving headfirst into a stage floor. Taylor Swift has been adopting the latter approach during the first couple dates of her highly anticipated Eras Tour, performing a one-of-a-kind stunt during a key moment in her show that has been leaving fans speechless.

The move comes toward the end of Swift’s three-hour showcase and serves as a transition from the surprise song section of her concert to the finale, which is dedicated to her most recent album, Midnights. After the 33-year-old pop star sings two random acoustic numbers from her nearly two decades-long catalog on a B-stage, she puts her hands together above her head and plunges into a Taylor-sized hole in the stage floor.

Lighting effects then make it look as though Swift is swimming underneath the catwalk connecting the B-stage and her main stage. When she emerges on the main stage, she performs Midnights single “Lavender Haze” wearing a brand new costume.

The “Anti-Hero” singer officially kicked off the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz. — temporarily renamed “Swift City” in her honor — with a pair of State Farm Stadium shows Friday and Saturday night (March 17-18). There were many other stunning moments throughout the concert that left Swifties reeling, from Tay’s sexy “Vigilante Shit” dance routine to her calling out Evermore critics, but the unexpected dive was definitely one of the big standouts. Almost immediately, clips of the plunge started going viral on Twitter, sparking jokes, memes and all-around awe from fans.

Watch Taylor Swift “stage dive” during her Eras Tour show in Glendale below:

aside from being a 12-time grammy winner, a doctor, a director, one of the most acclaimed songwriter of the music industry, and having a record breaking career in the arts, taylor swift is now searching for that swimming olympic medal, look at that divepic.twitter.com/4m9OlFczg7 — just like honey (@invisibleday) March 18, 2023