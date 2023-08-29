×
Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Reach 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

The star is currently in the midst of her international Eras tour dates.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
The year of Taylor Swift is continuing strong. The superstar broke another record on Spotify on Tuesday (Aug. 29), becoming the first female artist in the streaming platform’s history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

Spotify announced the news on social media, fittingly calling the accomplishment “Queen behavior.”

Meanwhile, over on the Billboard charts, Swift spends a record-extending 78th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 2), thanks to 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and four songs on the Billboard Hot 100. On the Hot 100, Swift charts four songs: “Cruel Summer” (at No. 4 after reaching No. 3), “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (14-15), “Anti-Hero” (20-18) and “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” (71-74).

The superstar played four shows last week at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, to kick off her Eras Tour’s international dates. “After years of wanting to play in Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans,” she captioned an Instagram carousel featuring multiple photos of herself performing on stage posted Monday (Aug. 28). “Feeling so grateful for the memories we’re making together on this tour … TE AMO.”

