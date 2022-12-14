Taylor Swift Spent Her 33rd Birthday ‘In the Studio’: ‘Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way’

Does Taylor Swift ever take a day off? On the day of her birthday Tuesday (Dec. 13), the newly 33-year-old pop star revealed that she’d celebrated the occasion by doing what she does best: working hard in the studio.

In a photo posted to Instagram on the night of her birthday, Swift sits on the floor in front of stacks of keyboards and control panels, holding up three fingers on each hand in honor of the third year of her third decade of life. Lying across her lap is a huge upright bass, while none other than her go-to producer Jack Antonoff sits to her right, holding an acoustic guitar.

“Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!” wrote the “All Too Well” singer in her caption. “I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course 😏 Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!”

In the past three years, Swift has released five albums, two re-releases (Fearless and Red) and three brand new LPs (Folklore, Evermore and Midnights). Add to the mix her one-off song “Carolina,” written this year for the Where the Crawdads Sing movie, and her collaborations with Big Red Machine and Ed Sheeran (“Renegade” and “Joker and the Queen,” respectively), and it’s just about impossible to predict exactly what type of project she’s recording next.

That’s exactly how Swift likes it, though — at least, that’s what the sly side-grin emoji she used could imply.

Four days prior to her birthday, it was announced that the 11-time Grammy winner would be making her debut as a feature-length film director for Searchlight Pictures. Few details about the film have been released, but Swift has already written its original script.

Then, one day before her birthday, Swift gave a gift to her fans rather than the other way around. Several Swifties who felt duped by Ticketmaster last month after walking away from the singer’s Eras Tour presale empty-handed despite receiving a special Verified Fan code by the ticketing service, woke up that morning to find that they’d been selected for a special second round of Verified Fan ticket sales.

“Taylor swift going out of her way to make sure ticketmaster gives ALL fans who got a verified boost a chance to get tickets…,” tweeted one happy fan on Monday (Dec. 12). “This is why we love her.”