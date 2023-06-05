Taylor Swift Unveils ‘Speak Now’ Tracklist, Collaborations With Hayley Williams & Fall Out Boy

Drop everything now, Swifties! Taylor Swift just unveiled the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) tracklist, including the names of vault songs and collaborations with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version),” the pop star wrote on social media Monday (June 5), sharing the album’s back artwork. “Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album.”

According to the artwork — in which Swift poses in a flowing purple dress and ballet slippers — Williams will guest on a vault track called “Castles Crumbling,” while Fall Out Boy will appear on a vault track titled “Electric Touch.”

“They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now,” she added of her collaborators.

As Swift has previously explained in regards to Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), her 2021 re-recorded projects, vault songs are previously unreleased tracks that were ultimately cut from their respective original albums. As revealed in her post, the other (solo) vault songs on the updated Speak Now are “When Emma Falls In Love,” “I Can See You,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless.”

Re-recorded versions of all 14 songs from the original Speak Now will also appear on the new version — which arrives July 7 — as will 2010 bonus tracks “Superman” and “Ours.”

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th,” Swift concluded her post, referencing a lyric to track 11, “Innocent.”

Swifties have been waiting for this since early May, when the “Anti-Hero” singer first announced that Speak Now would be the next of her albums to get the “Taylor’s Version” treatment during an Eras Tour concert in Nashville. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” she wrote on Instagram after the show, also revealing the album’s front cover art.

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” she added at the time. “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

And while Fall Out Boy’s involvement likely comes as a major surprise to many, a lot of Swifties had already detected that Williams would be featured on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) prior to Swift confirming it in her Monday announcement. That’s because the “Still Into You” singer did some major teasing at a meet and greet last week, winkingly telling a fan who’d given her a Speak Now friendship bracelet that the gift was “coming at a very interesting time.”

See Swift’s announcement below:

I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most… pic.twitter.com/UJOqUNfCGp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2023



