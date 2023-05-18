×
Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Lilac Marbled Vinyl

The re-recording of her third studio album will be out on July 7.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia. Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift‘s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) rollout has been nothing short of enchanting so far.

The superstar’s official Taylor Nation Twitter page revealed on Thursday (May 18) that the vinyl for the upcoming re-recording of Swift’s 2010 album is available for pre-order at Target. The vinyl perfectly fits the Speak Now color scheme with a lilac marble design. Both the vinyl and CD pre-order are available here while supplies last.

Swift revealed that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be arriving on July 7 during her first of three shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on May 5. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will follow Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both of which were released in 2021, as the third re-recorded studio album in her six-album endeavor. 

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift wrote on Twitter following the announcement. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it.”

Upon its October 2010 release, Speak Now became the first Swift album to cross the 1 million sales mark in its debut week, launching at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 1.047 million copies sold. Swift’s third album has earned a total of 7.8 million equivalent album units in the U.S. through Apr. 27, according to Luminate.

