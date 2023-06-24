Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Countdown Is On: ’13 Days,’ She Says in New Teaser

Taylor Swift, all glammed up in her bejeweled Lover bodysuit from The Eras Tour, teased the release of her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album in a new video on Saturday (June 24).

“13 days til we return Speak Now to its mother,” Swift wrote on social media, where she posted a sneak peek of her upcoming release.

An audio clip of the re-recorded album’s opening track, “Mine,” plays as Swift casually takes a look at a new Speak Now release on vinyl, holds it up, and peeps at the camera from behind the purple record.

A “Mine” lyric fit for this very moment is heard: “You are the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

The Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vinyl Swift shows off appears to be the orchid marbled variation, available to order from her webstore for $38.99. There is also a violet marbled version on her webstore, plus a lilac marbled design that’s exclusive to Target.

Swift first announced that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be arriving on July 7 during a concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on May 5. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the third re-recorded album she’s releasing, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. She’s still on her Eras Tour trek, with stops in Minneapolis this weekend, and just announced international tour dates.

On her May 5 social media reveal of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) she wrote, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk. I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

At the time Swift added, “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be. I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

The Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) tracklist features six (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) songs that were not on 2010’s Speak Now album: “Electric Touch” feat. Fall Out Boy, “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Castles Crumbling” feat. Hayley Williams, “Foolish One” and “Timeless.”

