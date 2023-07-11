U.S. Government Debuts ‘Speak Now (FBI’s Version)’ Encouraging Taylor Swift Fans to Report Crimes

The FBI — yes, that FBI — just called on Swifties specifically to report federal crimes. And honestly? Resorting to a fanbase of millions who are well accustomed to decoding easter eggs and compiling evidence about their favorite singer’s next move isn’t the worst idea if you’re trying to sniff out bad guys.

In a Monday (July 10) Taylor Swift-themed post on Twitter, the FBI’s Washington, D.C., Field branch issued a mock Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album cover encouraging people to submit tips regarding possible criminal activity. In place of a real tracklist, Speak Now (FBI’s Version) includes nine song titles detailing what sort of offenses they’re looking for: terrorism, cybercrime, counterintelligence, civil rights, public corruption, weapons of mass destruction, organized crime, violent crime and white-collar crime.

“Justice is better than revenge,” reads the tweet, referencing actual songs — “Better Than Revenge,” “Speak Now” and the title track — from Swift’s latest re-recorded LP, which dropped July 7. “You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip.”

Although there’s no evidence to show that Swift herself had any involvement in the tongue-in-cheek post, lyrics from her most recent fully original album, Midnights, suggest that she would probably support cooperation with the FBI. On “Vigilante Shit,” she fantasizes about doing exactly that: “While he was doing lines and crossing all of mine/ Someone told his white-collar crimes to the FBI.”

See the FBI’s post below: