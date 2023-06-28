Taylor Swift Drops ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Eras Merch Collection & You Have Only 48 Hours to Get It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Swifties better drop everything now and run over to Taylor Swift‘s online store if they want any hopes of securing items from the pop star’s new, limited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Eras merch collection.

The flash sale was announced by Taylor Nation Wednesday (June 28) just an hour ahead of launching on Swift’s site. Featuring hoodies, crewnecks, long-sleeve shirts and tees emblazoned with an illustration of the singer wearing eight of her Speak Now tour looks circa 2011, the collection will be available only for the next 48 hours.

“We’re a flight risk, with a fear of fallin’ head over heels for the new #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion Eras Collection!!!” Taylor Nation captioned a followup announcement heralding the collection’s arrival. “Available for 48 hours at http://store.taylorswift.com, or while supplies last.”

Also available under the new Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) merch line are a lilac tote bag, a plush blanket, a lithograph and magnets. Prices range from $30 to $65.

The new swag comes just over a week before the album, a re-recorded version of Swift’s 2010 project Speak Now, arrives July 7. In addition to all of Speak Now‘s original songs, “Taylor’s Version” will include six previously unreleased tracks, two of which she invited Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams to collaborate with her on.

Since the album announcement, Swift has been gearing up for the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by previewing special vinyl editions and by singing tracks as surprise songs at her Eras Tour shows. Just a few days ago, she performed an acoustic version of her moving 2010 ballad “Dear John” — which is widely believed to be a scathing lyrical takedown of John Mayer, whom she dated in 2009 — and asked fans not to “defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

See Taylor Nation’s announcement below: